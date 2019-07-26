Billions in California real estate at serious risk from wildfire. New study maps it out

Destined to Burn: Living under the threat of wildfire in California One in 12 of California's homes exists in areas facing severe wildfire threat. Is there anything that can be done to spare these homes? We explore the perils of wildfire danger in California. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in 12 of California's homes exists in areas facing severe wildfire threat. Is there anything that can be done to spare these homes? We explore the perils of wildfire danger in California.

Nearly 500,000 California homes worth a combined $268 billion are under serious risk from wildfire, real estate marketing firm Zillow says.

Zillow said it found 477,039 homes categorized at high or very high risk. The marketer said it based its analysis on its own housing data and risk maps published by the U.S. Forest Service.

In the greater Sacramento area, Zillow found $27.1 billion worth of real estate at high or very high risk, a total of 54,958.

The findings are the latest report detailing the widespread nature of California’s fire risk. More than $20 billion worth of property was destroyed in the 2017 and 2018 fires.

Nearly 3 million homes lie within the various “severity zones” mapped by Cal Fire, with thousands sitting in the “very high fire hazard severity zones,” the agency’s designation for the worst risks. A McClatchy analysis of Cal Fire’s wildfire risk maps revealed that more than 350,000 Californians live in towns and cities that lie almost entirely within those riskiest areas.

Notably, almost all of Paradise sat in the highest risk zone before last November’s Camp Fire destroyed most of the town’s housing stock and killed 85 people.

According to Zillow, the Riverside area has the most homes facing significant wildfire risk: 113,520 properties worth a combined $40 billion.