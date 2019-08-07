Life-saving cancer drugs stolen at Gilroy Panda Express, California cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police are asking the public to help track down a man suspected of stealing a woman’s backpack in Gilroy, California — including the lifesaving medicine inside.

A customer accidentally left the black Michael Kors backpack in the dining area of a Panda Express restaurant on Tuesday around 6:20 p.m., police said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

The bag held the customer’s cancer medications, as well as her identification and other valuables, according to police.

“The victim NEEDS the medications back,” police wrote.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police shared photos of the suspect that appear to be taken from surveillance camera footage.

Gilroy, California, police said a man shown in this picture is suspected of stealing lifesaving cancer medicine when he took a woman’s Michael Kors backpack in a Panda Express restaurant dining area. Gilroy Police Department

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured or has other details on the incident is encouraged to call Gilroy police at 408-846-0300, KSBW reports.