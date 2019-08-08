Spice up your life: See jalapeños being harvested in Yolo County

Spice things up: Watch how jalapeños are harvested in Yolo County Here's how jalapeños are harvested at the Muller Ranch in Yolo County, California. The majority of the U.S. commercial jalapeño supply is grown in New Mexico, Texas, and California. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's how jalapeños are harvested at the Muller Ranch in Yolo County, California. The majority of the U.S. commercial jalapeño supply is grown in New Mexico, Texas, and California.

Jalapeños are being harvested now in Yuba County.

The video above shows how they are picked.

The majority of the nation’s commercial jalapeño supply is grown in New Mexico, Texas, and California, according to Food Source Information.

The hot chili peppers are often used in making fresh salsa and guacamole.

A large percentage of chili peppers in California are harvested for processing directly into salsas or canned whole, with the remainder going to the fresh market, according to the University of California Divison of Agricultrue and Natural Resources.

A pepper plant will be harvested multiple times overall, producing about 25 to 35 pods per plant.

The Scoville heat measurement scale puts jalapeños in the range 2,500 to 10,000 units, still well below the mouth-blistering habanero chili pepper, which weighs in between 100,000 and 350,000 units.

Chipotle is dry, smoked jalapeño peppers, and jalapeños seeds are called picante. Picante adds spicy flavor to many dishes.