Smoke billows across bay as Oakland warehouse goes up in flames

A three-alarm fire broke out at a warehouse in Oakland early Friday morning, according to Oakland firefighters.

Oakland Firefighters tweeted around 6:30 a.m. that there was heavy fire and smoke coming from a warehouse at East 11th Street and 25th Avenue in the city’s Fruitvale area.

Smoke could be seen across Oakland and across the bay in San Francisco.

ABC 7 reported that there are 37 businesses in the building, 10 of which have been affected by the fire. The warehouse is used for a community arts space, including woodworking, bronzing and metal shops.