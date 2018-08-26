‘Spooktacular’ Cannabis Cup set for Halloween weekend at Cal Expo. Here’s what to expect

Halloween or Hallo-weed?

Cannabis Cup will return to Sacramento at the end of October, sponsor High Times magazine recently announced on Twitter. When Cannabis Cup hit Cal Expo in May, the event became the city’s first legal marijuana exhibition.

Tickets are now on sale for Cannabis Cup California, scheduled for Oct. 27-28 and again held at Cal Expo.

Billed as a “spooktacular” Halloween weekend celebration, the 21-and-older event will bring weed sales and consumption together with music, according to High Times’ website.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

SACRAMENTO! After making history together back in May, we just couldn’t resist a spooktacular return to the #CalExpoFairgrounds on #Halloween weekend. Tix on sale now for #CannabisCup California!! Get ready for some scary #HighTimes Oct 27&28 Tix: at https://t.co/ynFwb9IExe pic.twitter.com/XNBS6LTPh5 — High Times (@HIGH_TIMES_Mag) August 24, 2018

There was some uncertainty leading up to Cannabis Cup Central Valley in May, as a one-time license permitting sale and use of marijuana during the festival was issued just days before the event. A SoCal show, weeks earlier, had its permit request denied at the last minute, and it therefore proceeded primarily as a music concert.

Ultimately, May’s event at Cal Expo got the OK from the Sacramento City Council by a 6-2 vote.

Councilman Jeff Harris, one of the “no” votes, said just days before the May expo: “I don’t think we’re ready for this type of event in Sacramento. We’ve never had a conversation about adult use in public.”

Harris’ district covers Cal Expo.

Recreational marijuana use was legalized Jan. 1 in California.

The May event, a concert as well as weed exhibition, boasted big-name music artists including rappers Rick Ross, Lauryn Hill and Lil Wayne, a noted marijuana enthusiast. That lineup was announced about two weeks ahead of the event.

No lineup has yet been announced for the “scary” Halloween-time music festival, but the odds of a weed-friendly headliner seem pretty high (excuse the pun).

Security was fairly tight in May, and alcohol sales weren’t allowed at the festival. More than 10,000 people attended.

High Times Chief Revenue Officer Matt Stang told The Bee in May that he considered the event a huge success.

“We started as the voice of the opposition, and now we’ve grown into the majority,” Stang said.