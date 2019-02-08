Unlicensed Fair Oaks pot delivery service busted, state cannabis bureau says

An unlicensed cannabis business in Fair Oaks was busted last month, the state Bureau of Cannabis Control announced.
Nollie Green-Blu Solutions at 7529 Sunset Ave. was a cannabis delivery service operating without a license, the bureau said in a joint press release with the Department of Consumer Affairs’ Division of Investigation’s Cannabis Enforcement Unit.
Consumer Affairs investigators served a search warrant at the location Jan. 31, locating and seizing more than $250,000 worth of cannabis and cannabis products.
In the release Friday, the bureau reminds the marijuana community that all commercial cannabis operations in California require state-issued licenses.
