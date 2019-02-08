California Weed

Unlicensed Fair Oaks pot delivery service busted, state cannabis bureau says

By Michael McGough

February 08, 2019 10:31 AM

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

Proposition 64 establishes one ounce of marijuana, or 8 grams of cannabis concentrates, as the legal limit for recreational pot possession for adults over the age of 21. Here are examples of actual amounts of products someone could carry now that
By
Up Next
Proposition 64 establishes one ounce of marijuana, or 8 grams of cannabis concentrates, as the legal limit for recreational pot possession for adults over the age of 21. Here are examples of actual amounts of products someone could carry now that
By

An unlicensed cannabis business in Fair Oaks was busted last month, the state Bureau of Cannabis Control announced.

Nollie Green-Blu Solutions at 7529 Sunset Ave. was a cannabis delivery service operating without a license, the bureau said in a joint press release with the Department of Consumer Affairs’ Division of Investigation’s Cannabis Enforcement Unit.

Consumer Affairs investigators served a search warrant at the location Jan. 31, locating and seizing more than $250,000 worth of cannabis and cannabis products.

In the release Friday, the bureau reminds the marijuana community that all commercial cannabis operations in California require state-issued licenses.

Michael McGough

Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.

  Comments  