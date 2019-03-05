Sacramento-based cannabis grower takes brand to new highs

Mario Guzman says it takes a particular kind of person to work in the marijuana industry.
Guzman is a grower and the founder of Sherbinskis, described on its website as a cannabis lifestyle brand that offers both unique marijuana strains and premium cannabis products.
“I think anybody that’s on the team, even my growers here, they’ve realized that if you’re not passionate about this you can’t do it,” Guzman said. “When you’re a grower, there’s no time off.”
Guzman moved to the Bay Area from Sacramento when he was 18 to get into real estate. He said the cannabis business just somehow fell into his lap and he fell in love with it.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
When he decided to open his first licensed growing facility, Guzman brought his company back to his own roots.
“I wanted to come back to Sacramento and just start my business here,” Guzman said adding that the city’s central location makes getting products down south or up north convenient. “It’s just nice to come back and give back to the community.”
Sherbinskis products are sold at seven different locations throughout California, while also offering apparel such as hats, hoodies and custom sharpie pens on its website.
The New York Times recently reported that Sherbinskis is also partnering up with cannabis purveyor Beboe to sell pre-rolled marijuana buds by order at The High End, a luxury lifestyle cannabis shop set to open inside Barneys Beverly Hills in March.
Guzman says while they have been able to turn Sherbinskis into a full brand, he will always be a grower at heart and enjoys the process from beginning to smoke.
“That’s a great pleasure you get from making anything. Whether it’s an artist that makes a painting, I look at it the same,” Guzman said. “The plant is my canvas.”
Comments