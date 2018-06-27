Northern California wildfires: Pawnee Fire grows as others approach containment

As many of the Northern California fires that ignited over the weekend and on Monday have approached containment, the Pawnee Fire in Lake County has continued to burn.

Here is a roundup of the latest fire information:

Pawnee Fire

Where: Lake County, Pawnee Road and New Long Valley Road, northeast of Clearlake Oaks

Size: 13,500 acres, as of 11:13 a.m. Wednesday

Containment: 25 percent, as of 11:13 a.m. Wednesday

What's happened: The blaze, which grew some 500 acres overnight, has damaged four structures, destroyed 22, and was threatening 600. No residents or firefighters have been injured or killed in relation to the fire, Cal Fire said.

Low humidity, gusty winds and hot temperatures continued to challenge the 2,700 personnel working to corral the fire in Spring Valley from dawn to dusk on Tuesday. 15 helicopters, 69 dozers and 235 fire engines have been leveraged among other equipment to slow its growth and protect life and property, Cal Fire said.

On Wednesday, Cal Fire was still investigating the cause of the Pawnee Fire, which began at 5:21 p.m. on Saturday.

Evacuation Update: As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Pawnee Fire evacuees from areas east of Walker Ridge and north of Highway 20 on Bear Valley Road, Bear Valley and Brim Road, and Leesville and Bear Valley Road are allowed to return home. Cal Fire said identification will be necessary for residents intent on returning.

Mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect for all of Spring Valley, including "all roads accessed off of Old Long Valley Road and New Long Valley Road north of Highway 20. Areas also include Mule Skinner, Long Branch, Watertrough Rd, Flintlock, Muzzleloader, No Guns, Antelope, Cougar, Marianne, Ramrod, and Moccasin," according to a Cal Fire press release.





Brim Road, Bear Valley, the Wilbur Springs area, and east of the Walker Ridge area received evacuation advisory warnings as of 7 a.m. Wednesday. New Long Valley Road, Old Long Valley Road, Walker Ridge, and Mule Skinner Road were all closed at Highway 20.

The Red Cross opened an evacuation center south of the fire at Lower Lake High School on Lake Street. Residents concerned about pets or livestock are encouraged to call animal control at (707) 363-0278.

Lane Fire





Where: Tehama County, off Highway 36 in Paynes Creek

Size: 3,829 acres, as of 9:54 a.m. Wednesday

Containment: 65 percent, as of 9:54 a.m. Wednesday

What's happened: Firefighters' "aggressive work" has improved containment, according to Cal Fire. No structures had been destroyed or were threatened as of Wednesday midday, and all roads were open.

Evacuation updates: The evacuation warning for the communities of Ponderosa Sky Ranch and Paynes Creek was lifted Wednesday morning. No evacuation orders were in place Wednesday midday.





Residents returning to their homes are encouraged to drive carefully, as firefighters and other emergency personnel may still be working in the fire area.

Creek Fire

Where: Shasta County, Clear Creek Road and American Road, west of Redding

Size: 1,475 acres, as of 6:42 a.m. Wednesday

Containment: 65 percent, as of 6:42 a.m. Wednesday

What's happened: According to Cal Fire's Shasta-Trinity Unit, firefighters worked to mop up flames around the perimeter of the fire.

The fire has destroyed four residences and seven minor structures. One injury has been reported in relation to the fire.

As of Wednesday midday, the cause of the blaze was still under investigation.

Evacuation updates: Evacuation orders have been lifted for Panther Road, Dale Lane, Tobacco Road, Pine Meadows Place, Diana Way, Clover Lane, Wilbur Lane, Cloverview Road, Sunshine Ridge Road, Pebblewood Lane, Hilo Lane, Ronnie Lane, and Cobblestone Lane.





The evacuation shelter at West Valley High School was closed as of noon Wednesday, the Shasta County Sheriff's Department said.

Mandatory evacuations are still in effect for Cloverdale Road, just west of Cloverview Road on the southeast end to the Cloverdale Trailhead on the northwest end, and for Clear Creek Road, from Honeybee Road on the east end to the county transfer station on the west end.

Some evacuees had returned to their residences Wednesday morning, according to Cal Fire's Shasta-Trinity Unit.

Flat Fire

Where: Tuolumne County, Highway 49 and Marshes Flat Road in the community of Moccasin

Size: 163 acres, as of 7:04 a.m. Wednesday





Containment: 93 percent as of 7:04 a.m. Wednesday

What's happened: Steady progress has made despite steep, rugged terrain, Cal Fire said.

Evacuation updates: All mandatory evacuation orders in the region have been lifted, Cal Fire said.

Stoll Fire

Where: Tehama County, Stoll Road and Baker Road, west of Red Bluff

Containment: 90 percent, as of 9:54 a.m. Wednesday





Evacuation updates: All mandatory evacuation orders in the region have been lifted, Cal Fire said.

What's happened: The fire's forward spread has ceased and some evacuees have returned home. Four residences, 10 commercial buildings and 10 outbuildings have been destroyed, according to Cal Fire. The cause of the fire was still under investigation midday Wednesday.

Size: 268 acres, as of 9:54 a.m. Wednesday

The Bascom Fire in Shasta County and the Horse Fire in Calaveras County were both 100 percent contained as of Tuesday evening, Cal Fire said.