Northern California wildfires, map: Pawnee Fire and others mostly contained, more evacuees returning home

Crews on Friday were mopping up wildfires that had mostly been contained in Northern California, and no structures were being threatened.
Here is a roundup of the latest fire information:
Pawnee Fire
Where: Lake County, Pawnee Road and New Long Valley Road, northeast of Clearlake Oaks
Size: 13,700 acres, as of 8 a.m. Friday
Containment: 55 percent, as of 8 a.m. Friday
What's happened: The blaze, which has damaged six structures and destroyed 22, was further contained overnight. No other structures are under threat as of 9 a.m, Friday, Cal Fire said.
Firefighters remained at the scene and were working to restore the area to pre-fire condition as much as possible, according to Cal Fire. Crews were still being flown into remote regions to strengthen containment lines.
A red flag warning has been issued for this weekend, which indicates the potential for increased fire activity, according to the latest incident report.
Residents returning to their homes are encouraged to drive carefully, as firefighters and other emergency personnel may still be working in the fire area.
Walker Ridge remains closed at Highway 20.
Evacuation update: As of 9 a.m. Thursday, evacuation orders had been lifted for residents of Double Eagle and Spring Valley communities.
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Pawnee Fire evacuees from areas east of Walker Ridge and north of Highway 20 on Bear Valley Road, Bear Valley and Brim Road, and Leesville and Bear Valley Road were allowed to return home. Cal Fire said identification is necessary for residents intent on returning.
The Red Cross is operating an evacuation center at Lower Lake High School on Lake Street. Residents concerned about pets or livestock are encouraged to call animal control at (707) 363-0278.
Lane Fire
Where: Tehama County, off Highway 36 in Paynes Creek
Size: 3,716 acres, as of 6:30 a.m. Friday
Containment: 92 percent, as of 6:30 a.m. Friday
What's happened: Firefighters' "aggressive work" has improved containment, according to Cal Fire. No structures had been destroyed or were threatened as of Wednesday midday, and all roads were open.
Evacuation updates: All evacuations have been lifted
Residents returning to their homes are encouraged to drive carefully, as firefighters and other emergency personnel may still be working in the fire area.
Creek Fire
Where: Shasta County, Clear Creek Road and American Road, west of Redding
Size: 1,678 acres, as of 7:30 a.m. Friday
Containment: 85 percent, as of 7:30 a.m. Friday
What's happened: According to Cal Fire's Shasta-Trinity Unit, firefighters worked to mop up flames around the perimeter of the fire.
The fire has destroyed four residences and seven minor structures. One injury has been reported.
As of Friday morning, the cause of the blaze was still under investigation.
Evacuation updates: All previous evacuation orders have been lifted.
Flat Fire
Where: Tuolumne County, Highway 49 and Marshes Flat Road in the community of Moccasin
Size: 163 acres, as of 8 p.m. Thursday
Containment: 73 percent as of 8 p.m. Thursday
What's happened: Steady progress has made despite steep, rugged terrain, Cal Fire said.
Evacuation updates: All mandatory evacuation orders in the region have been lifted, Cal Fire said.
Anchor Fire
Where: Fresno County, off Anchor Rd and Hills Valley Rd, north of Orange Cove
Size: 76 acres, as of 7:30 a.m. Friday
Containment: 95 percent, as of 7:30 a.m. Friday
What's happened: SR -63 has been reopened.
Hyatt Fire
Where: Lassen County, Hyatt Ln and Standish Buntingville Rd, 5 miles east of Janesville
Size: 441 acres, as of 8:30 a.m. Friday
Containment: 90 percent as of 8:30 a.m. Friday
