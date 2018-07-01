County Fire crosses Napa County line, now 22,000 acres as evacuations expand

The huge blaze that sparked Saturday in Yolo County grew substantially overnight, now 22,000 acres without containment, according to Cal Fire.

The County Fire sparked about 2:12 p.m. Saturday and has exploded in magnitude, with more than 100 fire engines and a dozen helicopters responding. The fire ignited in the rural census-designated place of Guinda, population 254, about 10 miles north of Cache Creek Casino and Resort.

By 11:30 a.m., Cal Fire updated that the fire had burned 22,000 acres. That mark was 16,500 four hours earlier, per Cal Fire.

At 9:30 a.m., Cal Fire reported that the fire had crossed Yolo/Napa County lines.

Mandatory evacuation orders were expanded at 10:37 a.m., in place for the area north of Highway 128, south of County Road 23, east of Berryessa Knoxville Road, and west of County Road 89. An evacuation center has been set up at Guinda Grange Hall. Details on evacuation advisories can be found here.

At least 30 structures were threatened as of Saturday evening, Cal Fire officials said.

More than two dozen crews, including Cal Fire, the Woodland Fire Department, the Davis Fire Department and the Sacramento Fire Department, were coordinating efforts Saturday on the blaze, formerly known as the Guinda Fire. Officially reported at 8,000 acres by the end of Saturday, the blaze had more than doubled in size overnight, at 16,500 acres as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Hot and windy conditions helped the County Fire spread fast and contributed to growth in the Pawnee Fire in Lake County, which broke containment lines Saturday and has grown to 14,150 acres with 73 percent containment as of 10:41 a.m.

Mandatory evacuations for the Pawnee Fire are in place in the Double Eagle subdivision, with advisory warnings in effect throughout parts of Lake County. The evacuation center is Lower Lake High School. Up-to-date evacuation updates can be found on the Lake County Sheriff's Office website.

The Pawnee Fire has already destroyed 22 structures and is threatening at least 50 more. More than 2,000 fire personnel have responded so far to the fire, which started June 23.

The National Weather Service has a red flag warning in place for much of Northern California. NWS also tweeted that winds are forecast to shift toward the west Sunday afternoon.

Critical fire weather conditions continue today with dry north winds, low humidity, and hot temperatures. Please be smart and avoid activities that could cause a spark! #cawx #CountyFire pic.twitter.com/ajuQYBGxMT — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 1, 2018

The Pawnee Fire is about 30 miles northwest of the County Fire. Winds in Northern California blew smoke from both fires west toward the coast.

The County Fire grew from 1,000 to 4,000 acres within a two-hour span Saturday afternoon after jumping a road.

The County Fire is a vegetation fire. Its cause is still under investigation, Cal Fire says.

The temperature in Guinda hovered around 104 degrees Saturday afternoon. Sunday's forecast also sees a high of 104.

The wind-blown smoke plume of the County Fire could be prominently seen from Sacramento on Sunday morning. Satellite imagery shows that smoke from the fire had covered parts of the San Francisco Bay Area by 7 p.m. Saturday.

Reports of overnight ashfall in counties, including Napa and Sonoma, surfaced Sunday morning on Twitter.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.




