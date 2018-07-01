Northern California wildfires, map: Hot weather and gusty winds worsen some blazes

This weekend, parts of Northern California have been issued red flag weather warnings — meaning high heat, high winds and low relative humidity— which have sparked or worsened some fires. Other fires have come close to containment and evacuation orders have been lifted.

Here is a roundup of the latest fire information.

County Fire (formerly Guinda Fire)

Where: County Road 63 and Highway 16, Rumsey Canyon

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Size: 22,000 acres as of 1:27 p.m. Sunday

Containment: 0 percent as of 1:27 p.m. Sunday

What's happened: The County fire started in Yolo County on Saturday afternoon and has exploded in size in a matter of hours. At least 30 structures are being threatened, Cal Fire reported Saturday evening.

More than two dozen crews, including Cal Fire, the Woodland Fire Department, the Davis Fire Department and the Sacramento Fire Department, were coordinating efforts to fight the fire Saturday.

Cal Fire is operating an incident base at the Yolo County Fair Grounds in Woodland, according to a news release. Residents of Woodland are being asked to avoid the area to allow for fire equipment to move through the streets.

Evacuation updates: Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for areas north of Highway 128, south of County Road 23, east of Berryessa Knoxville Road, and west of County Road 89.

Evacuation advisory warnings have been ordered for areas south of County Rd 81 and west of County Rd 85.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Boy Scout Cabin in Esparto, 17020 Yolo Ave. Previous evacuation centers at Guinda Grange Hall and in Winters have now closed.

Pawnee Fire

Where: Lake County, Pawnee Road and New Long Valley Road, northeast of Clearlake Oaks

Size: 14,150 acres as of 10:48 a.m. Sunday

Containment: 73 percent as of 10:48 a.m. Sunday

What's happened: Firefighters worked through Saturday night to control the borders of the fire through hot weather and wind, Cal Fire said. The fire broke containment lines Saturday and has grown in size and shrunk in containment levels.

Evacuation updates: On Sunday, mandatory evacuations were ordered for the area near the Double Eagle subdivision. Evacuation advisories were ordered for the area between Highway 20, Morgan Valley Road, Sky High Ridge Road from the to the county line, Mule Skinner Road from Highway 20 and Walker Ridge Road from Highway 20.

An Evacuation Advisory is in effect for the area south of Highway 20 to Morgan Valley Road, and east of Sky High Ridge Road.

The Red Cross is operating an evacuation center at Lower Lake High School on Lake Street. Residents concerned about pets or livestock are encouraged to call animal control at (707) 363-0278.

Waverly Fire

Where: North Waverly Road and North Shelton Road, east of Linden

Size: 12,300 acres as of 7:29 a.m. Sunday

Containment: 65 percent as of 7:29 a.m. Sunday

What's happened: Firefighters worked Saturday night to control the fire through high temperatures and gusty winds, which provided a "challenge," Cal Fire said. By Sunday morning, the fire "has not burned much," according to Cal Fire.

Evacuation updates: All evacuations and road closures have been lifted.

Lane Fire

Where: Tehama County, off Highway 36 in Paynes Creek

Size: 3,716 acres as of 7:19 a.m. Sunday

Containment: 95 percent as of 7:19 a.m.

What's happened: Firefighters will mop up and continue to strengthen containment lines, Cal Fire said.

Evacuation updates: All evacuations and road closures have been lifted.

Flat Fire

Where: Reading Creek Road

Size: 300 acres

Containment: 40 percent, as of 7 a.m. Sunday

What's happened: Steep, rugged terrain has proved to be a challenge for firefighters, Cal Fire said, especially at the northeast end of the fire.

Evacuation updates: No road closures or evacuations have been ordered.