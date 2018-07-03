More than 2,000 firefighters battling County Fire as blaze reaches 70,000 acres

The state's largest wildfire gained even more ground by Tuesday morning, expanding to 70,000 acres with only 5 percent containment as crews enter their fourth day of firefighting, according to Cal Fire.

The County Fire burned actively throughout Monday, ripping through dry grass, oak stands and brush about 55 miles northwest of Sacramento between Highway 16 and Lake Berryessa. The blaze still has the potential to grow, Cal Fire said Tuesday. Crews are working to build containment lines to prevent the spread of fire, but the difficult terrain is posing a challenge.

Mandatory evacuations for areas of Yolo and Napa counties remain in effect. The Napa County Sheriff's Office also issued evacuation warnings for communities at the southern end of Lake Berryessa on Monday night. Residents of Berryessa Highlands, Markley Cove Resort and Pleasure Cove Resort should be prepared to evacuate in case a mandatory order is necessary, Cal Fire said in a news release.

About 2,162 firefighters are fighting the blaze with the help of 18 helicopters, 50 bulldozers and 187 fire engines.

No structures have been reported destroyed.

The County Fire erupted Saturday afternoon in Guinda amid a red flag weather warning for hot temperatures and high winds in Northern California.

As of noon Monday, Cal Fire said 269 fires broke out in the last week, including nine large fires over the weekend that included the County Fire.

