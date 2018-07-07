'Extreme' Klamathon Fire surpasses 21,000 acres, threatening forests and homes

The Klamathon Fire has burned more than 21,000 acres in Siskiyou County, Cal Fire reported Saturday morning.
The blaze, which started two days earlier near the California-Oregon border, was reported at 21,803 acres as of 7 a.m. Saturday, with 5 percent containment, Cal Fire says. Acreage for the fire was reported at 9,600 acres Friday night.
At least one person has died from the Klamathon Fire. On Friday, Siskiyou County Sheriff and Cal Fire confirmed a civilian fatality, but did not specify further details pending investigation and notification of family.
Mandatory evacuations are in place for the communities of Hornbrook, Hilt, Colestin and Irongate Reservoir. The Klamathon Fire has already destroyed 15 structures, Cal Fire says. The fire danger was threatening approximately 350 homes as of Saturday morning, and evacuations had affected about 750 people.
The latest Cal Fire incident report indicates "extreme fire behavior," saying the blaze poses a threat to Klamath National Forest, Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest and Jackson County, Oregon. Private timber lands are also in danger, Cal Fire says.
Cal Fire's updates on evacuation advisories and road closures in the area can be found here.
More than 1,000 fire personnel have responded to the fire, which sparked Thursday.
Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state emergency Thursday in response to the Klamathon Fire.
The fire temporarily closed Interstate 5 in both directions along the state border. Caltrans reopened the major freeway on Friday.
