Klamathon expands near Oregon border: Northern California fires update

Temperatures were still hot, winds remained fierce, and terrain was making firefighting tricky across much of Northern California on Sunday.

Straddling the California-Oregon border, the Klamathon Fire grew by almost 40 percent overnight. It's the first California wildfire to kill a civilian since last December.

The topography near the County Fire continued to give fire crews trouble, but the largest blaze of the season hadn't grown significantly in a few days. The Pawnee Fire was 96 percent contained as of Sunday morning.

Read on for more up-to-date details on the wildfires scorching Northern California.

Klamathon Fire

Where: Siskiyou County, off Klamathon Road and Copco Road, south of Hornbrook

Size: 30,500 acres, as of 7:19 a.m. Sunday

Containment: 25 percent contained

What's happened: The vegetation fire, which has grown by 8,500 acres since Saturday evening, has killed one civilian and injured three firefighters.

Cal Fire described the fire's overnight behavior as "moderate" and said nighttime humidity increases assisted their efforts. The majority of the fire was burning in California, but the northern portion of the fire was burning in timber-heavy, steep-sloped areas in Oregon, Cal Fire Siskiyou said in a tweet. As of Sunday morning, the fire was continuing to spread into Klamath National Forest.

In response to the fire, Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in Siskiyou County on Thursday.

Seventy-two buildings have been destroyed, nine have been damaged, and 810 more were threatened as of Sunday morning, including 600 homes in the communities of Hornbrook, Hilt and Coletin. Also threatened were the water systems for Yreka and Hornbrook.

Prominent structures in peril include the Osburger Cabin Cultural Site, the Verizon communication site on Horn Peak and two power plants at Iron Gate Reservoir and Copco Lake Reservoir. Habitats populated by endangered species are threatened as well.

More than 2,300 personnel were assigned to the fire as of Sunday morning. Also assisting fire control efforts were 176 engines, 12 water tenders and 14 helicopters.





As of Sunday morning, road closures were in place at Ager Road at Klamathon Road, Ager Road at Shelly, Copco Road at Ager Road, Copco Road at Interstate 5, Klamathon Road at I-5, Hilt at I-5, and Ditch Creek Road at I-5.

Evacuation updates: California residents living in the communities of Hornbrook, Hilt, Colestin and Iron Gate Reservoir received a mandatory evacuation order still in effect Sunday morning. Cal Fire has also issued evacuation orders for areas in the Klamath River Community Estates, parts of the East Iron Gates Estates and portions of the Copco Lake Area.

Jackson Street Elementary School at 405 Jackson St. in Yreka has been designated as an evacuation center for residents and small animals. Ashland High School, which was previously used as an evacuation center, closed but will reopen if necessary, Cal Fire said.





Large animals should be taken to Siskiyou County Fairgrounds on 1712 Fairlane Road, also in Yreka.

County Fire

Where: Napa County and Yolo County, east of Lake Berryessa

Size: 88,525 acres, as of 7:13 a.m. Sunday

Containment: 57 percent, as of 7:13 a.m. Sunday

What's happened: The largest fire of the season has expanded into Napa County. The upper portion of the fire, north of Guinda, was burning in steep, inaccessible terrain, making firefighting efforts more challenging, Cal Fire said.

Although the fire has caused no injures to civilians or firefighters, it has destroyed 15 structures, damaged three and was threatening 96 as of Sunday morning.

More than 2,800 firefighters were assigned to the County Fire as of Sunday morning.

Evacuation updates: Cal Fire had called for mandatory evacuations for areas west of State Highway 16 to Berryessa Knoxville Road, south of Old County Road 40 and north of County Road 53 Sunday morning. Also ordered to evacuate were areas west of State Highway 16 to the Yolo/Lake County line, north of County Road 40 and south of the Yolo County line.

Irish Fire

Where: Amador County, off Irish Ridge Road and Carbondale Road, southeast of Plymouth

Size: 790 acres, as 7:41 a.m. Sunday

Containment: 95 percent, as of 7:41 a.m. Sunday

What's happened: Cal Fire spokesman Brice Bennett said no homes were destroyed, but seven outbuildings have been damaged. Bennett expects that the fire will be fully contained Sunday.

Evacuation updates: As of Sunday morning, all evacuation orders were lifted.

Pawnee Fire

Where: Lake County, Pawnee Road and New Long Valley Road, northeast of Clearlake Oaks

Size: 15,185 acres, as of 8:10 a.m. Sunday

Containment: 96 percent, as of 8:10 a.m. Sunday

What's happened: Acreage and containment numbers held steady from Saturday night to Sunday morning. The fire has not grown substantially since Thursday.

The fire previously destroyed 22 structures, damaged six more and injured a firefighter. No structures are currently threatened, and Cal Fire expects full containment by Tuesday.

Evacuation updates: As of Sunday morning, all evacuation orders were lifted.