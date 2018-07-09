Northern California wildfire update, map: Klamathon Fire destroys 81 structures

Cal Fire gained ground and slowed the growth of some Northern California wildfires over the weekend. Here are up-to-date details on the current blazes.

Klamathon Fire





Where: Siskiyou County, off Klamathon Road and Copco Road, south of Hornbrook

Size: 35,250 acres, as of 7 a.m. Monday

Containment: 30 percent contained, as of 7 a.m. Monday

What's happened: The vegetation fire has killed one civilian and injured three firefighters.

Moderate fire behavior is expected for Monday morning into the afternoon, according to Cal Fire. Fire activity will be isolated to the northern and western flanks due to heavy timber and elevation, Cal Fire said in a news update.

Eighty-one buildings have been destroyed, 12 have been damaged and 810 remain threatened as of Monday morning, including 600 homes in the communities of Hornbrook, Hilt and Colestin. Also threatened were the water systems for Yreka and Hornbrook.

Prominent structures in peril include the Osburger Cabin Cultural Site, the Verizon communication site on Horn Peak, the Central Oregon and Pacific Railroad Inc. and two power plants at Iron Gate Reservoir and Copco Lake Reservoir. Habitats populated by endangered species are threatened as well.

More than 2,300 personnel were assigned to the fire as of Sunday morning. Also assisting fire control efforts were 176 engines, 12 water tenders and 14 helicopters.

As of Sunday afternoon, road closures were in place at Ager Road at Klamathon Road, Ager Road at Shelly, Copco Road at Ager Road, Klamathon Road at I-5, Hilt at I-5 and Ditch Creek Road at I-5.

Travelers on southbound I-5 encounter smoke and burn areas from the Klamathon wildfire at the California-Oregon border on Saturday, July 7, 2018. The highway reopened Friday morning after it was shut down Thursday due to the fire hazard.

Evacuation updates: California residents living in the communities of Hornbrook, Hilt, Colestin and Iron Gate Reservoir received a mandatory evacuation order still in effect Sunday evening. Cal Fire has also issued evacuation orders for areas in the Klamath River Community Estates, parts of the East Iron Gates Estates and portions of the Copco Lake Area.

Jackson Street Elementary School at 405 Jackson St. in Yreka has been designated as an evacuation center for residents and small animals. Ashland High School, which was previously used as an evacuation center, closed but will reopen if necessary, Cal Fire said.





Large animals should be taken to Siskiyou County Fairgrounds on 1712 Fairlane Road, also in Yreka.

CAL FIRE IMT4 and Oregon Department of Forestry with a morning update on the Klamathon Fire for July 8, 2016. #KlamathonFire @CAL_FIRE @ORDeptForestry @SiskiyouSheriff pic.twitter.com/97vsYWQqtn — CAL FIRE SKU (@CALFIRESKU) July 8, 2018 As of 7:30 this evening, the Medford Tanker Base had pumped 132,000 gallons of retardant to support the suppression efforts for the #KlamathonFire...great work, team! pic.twitter.com/Ez6ES3jMkJ — Rogue River-Siskiyou NF (@RRSNF) July 7, 2018

County Fire

Where: Napa County and Yolo County, east of Lake Berryessa

Size: 90,288 acres, as of 7:30 a.m. Monday

Containment: 73 percent, as of 7:30 a.m. Monday

What's happened: The largest fire of the season has expanded into Napa County. The upper portion of the fire, north of Guinda, was burning in steep, inaccessible terrain, making firefighting efforts more challenging, Cal Fire said.

Progress continues and firefighters are working to strengthen control lines, Cal Fire said in a Monday morning incident report. However, higher temperatures, lower-humidity conditions and winds are expected to continue this week.

More than 2,600 firefighters were assigned to the County Fire as of Monday morning. Sixteen structures have been destroyed, three have been damaged, and 96 remain threatened.

Evacuation updates: Cal Fire had called for mandatory evacuations for areas west of State Highway 16 to Berryessa Knoxville Road, south of Old County Road 40 and north of County Road 53 Sunday morning. Also ordered to evacuate were areas west of state Highway 16 to the Yolo/Lake County line, north of County Road 40 and south of the Yolo County line.

Evacuations were lifted along the eastern shore of Lake Berryessa, east of the Napa/Yolo County line, north of state Highway 128 and south of the intersection of East Side and Knoxville Berryessa roads. This includes residences served by East Side Road, south of Knoxville Berryessa Road.

Irish Fire

Where: Amador County, off Irish Ridge Road and Carbondale Road, southeast of Plymouth

Size: 790 acres, as of 7 a.m. Monday

Containment: 99 percent, as of 7 a.m. Monday

What's happened: On Sunday, Cal Fire spokesman Brice Bennett said no homes were destroyed, but seven outbuildings have been damaged.

Evacuation updates: All evacuation orders have been lifted.

Pawnee Fire

Where: Lake County, Pawnee Road and New Long Valley Road, northeast of Clearlake Oaks

Size: 15,185 acres, as of 7:34 p.m. Sunday

Containment: 100 percent, as of 7:34 p.m Sunday

What's happened: Acreage and containment numbers held steady from Saturday night to Sunday morning, with full containment reported Sunday night.

The fire previously destroyed 22 structures, damaged six more and injured a firefighter.

Evacuation updates: As of Sunday morning, all evacuation orders were lifted.