County Fire sparked by improperly installed electric fence, Cal Fire says

California's largest wildfire so far this year was caused by an electric livestock fence that was improperly installed, Cal Fire said Wednesday.

The County Fire, which started in Guinda on June 30 and is still burning in Yolo and Napa counties, has reached over 90,000 acres and was 86 percent contained as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The responsible party has been cited under Public Resources Code section 4421, burning of lands of another, according to Cal Fire.

Wildfire responders urge residents to always follow proper installation and operation guidelines when installing or operating equipment that can cause a fire.





