Irish Fire in Amador County caused by improper use of power tool, Cal Fire says

The improper use of a power tool caused the Irish Fire, which burned more than 800 acres in Amador County earlier this month, state fire officials said Wednesday.

The fire started on July 6 between off Irish Hill Road and Carbondale Road east of Rancho Murieta and grew to be 825 acres before firefighters fully contained it July 9. No homes were damaged, though some outbuildings were charred in the blaze.

No charges have been filed against the person who Cal Fire identified, according to a news release, though the case is still under review.

Cal Fire recommended that power tools be used away from flammable material like dry grass, especially on hot and windy days.

That includes lawn mowers, as fire officials closer to Sacramento described in a separate fire on Tuesday.