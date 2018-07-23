Fire blocks Highway 299 in Shasta County, burning through Whiskeytown area

Cal Fire and National Park Service firefighters are battling a 1,000-acre blaze in Shasta County, Cal Fire tweeted Monday.
The Carr Fire, which started near Highway 299 and Carr Powerhouse Road, is burning through Whiskeytown National Recreation Area.
The fire is 0 percent contained, Cal Fire said. An evacuation order has been issued for the town of French Gulch; the evacuation center is Trinity High School at 321 Victory Lane in Weaverville.
Highway 299 is currently closed in both directions from Oak Bottom to the east side of Carr Powerhouse Road, Caltrans said.
