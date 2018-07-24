Vehicle failure sparked 3,000-acre Carr Fire burning in Shasta County, Cal Fire says

The mechanical failure of a vehicle Monday afternoon ignited a wildfire in Shasta County that has grown to more than 3,000 acres as of 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, Cal Fire said.
The Carr Fire, which is 3,126 acres and 15 percent contained, is scorching Whiskeytown National Recreation Area northwest of Redding, and forced the community of French Gulch to evacuate Monday afternoon, Cal Fire said. Highway 299 was closed Monday in both directions from Oak Bottom to the east side of Carr Powerhouse Road, and is not expected to reopen anytime Tuesday, Caltrans said.
Cal Fire did not provide details of the mechanical failure that started the blaze, but spokeswoman Cheryl Buliavac said Monday that the agency was investigating the possible involvement of a trailer.
Nearly 900 firefighters are working to control the fire, which Buliavac said is sweeping through steep, difficult-to-access terrain and buoyed by extremely hot, dry conditions.
“Overnight, a very aggressive battle resulted in good progress being made,” she said. “All efforts are being made to get the road open as soon as it is safely passable.”
Residents along Highway 299 west of Trinity Mountain Road to the base of Buckhorn Summit and along Whiskey Creek Road near the boat launch and day use areas are also under a mandatory evacuation order, Buliavac said. Evacuation centers have been established at Shasta High School, 2500 Eureka Way in Redding, and at Weaverville Elementary School, 129 S. Main Street in Weaverville.
California has secured a fire management assistance grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to aid containment of the Carr Fire, the state Office of Emergency Services tweeted Monday night.
Buliavac said the active and aggressive nature of the fire Monday afternoon was unusual for this time of year.
“We’re seeing fire behavior that we don’t typically see until much later in the season,” she said, adding that vegetation is burning much easier than normal.
