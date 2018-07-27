Amtrak service disrupted between Sacramento and Oregon due to Carr Fire

Amtrak train service between Sacramento and Oregon has been halted due to the Carr Fire.
Officials made the decision Friday morning to stop service for the Coast Starlight service, which operates daily between Seattle and Los Angeles, because of the ongoing Carr Fire that is bearing down on the city of Redding.
“Customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day,” the national train operator said in a news release.
The fire erupted Monday afternoon after a vehicle malfunction, Cal Fire said, and quickly began to devour tinder-dry grass and brush, consuming more than 28,000 acres before jumping the Sacramento River into the city limits. On Thursday night, the fire swept over the Sacramento River and into Redding’s city limits, killing one and injuring several others who were fighting the blaze.
Amtrak said it would waive charges for anyone wishing to change reservations; riders are encouraged to call Amtrak at 800-872-7245.
To check on train statuses or getting more information about refunds, visit amtrak.com.
