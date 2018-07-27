See which areas are under evacuation in Redding and where to go for shelter

The Carr Fire, which ran down into the city of Redding on Thursday night, sparked evacuations for many residents living on the west side of the city, as well as unincorporated areas nearby, west of Interstate 5. Here is a list of the streets, neighborhoods and areas evacuated by Cal Fire, the California Highway Patrol and the city of Redding as of 3 a.m. Friday:
Cal Fire issued mandatory evacuation notices for the following areas:
- All of Shasta Lake City and Summit City
- South along Swasey Drive from Highway 299 to Placer Road
- West along Placer Road From Swasey Drive to Prospect Drive
- North from Prospect Drive to encompass Middle Park Ranch Land Area
- West of Overhill Drive and North of Highway 299
- North of Highway 299 and West of Spinmaker Road to the end of Harlan Drive
- Keswick Dam East to Counter Lane, North to Quartz Hill Road
- Shasta Dam Visitor Center
- All of Shasta Dam Boulevard
- Westside Road to Kenyon Drive, including Country Heights and West Redding neighborhoods
Placer Road from Buenaventura Boulevard to Cloverdale Road in Igo
Clear Creek Road west from Cloverdale Road to Honey Bee Road
All of French Gulch
Highway 299 west of Trinity Mountain Road to the base of Buckhorn Summit
Whiskey Creek Road, including the boat launch/day use areas
The city of Redding and the California Highway Patrol issued mandatory evacuation notices for the following areas:
- All neighborhoods off Quartz Hill Road between Court Street and Keswick Dam Road
- All neighborhoods off Lake Boulevard between Oasis Road and North Market Street
- All neighborhoods west of North Market Street, south of Caterpillar Road; including neighborhoods off Redwood Boulevard and White River Drive
- All neighborhoods west of South Market Street including areas around Lake Redding Park and Lake Redding Golf Course. These included Harlan Drive, Snow Drive, Benton Drive, Lake Redding Drive and Quartz Hill Road
- All neighborhoods along the north side of Eureka Way, west of Overhill Drive including the neighborhoods off Redbud Drive, Royal Oaks Drive, Sunriver Lane, and Sunflower Drive
- All neighborhoods west of Buenaventura Blvd between Eureka Way (Hwy 299) to Hwy 273; including the Lake Mary neighborhood, the Cumberland neighborhood, and County Heights Neighborhood
The following evacuations zones have been set up at the following locations:
- Shasta College: 11555 Old Oregon Trail, Redding
Grace Baptist Church: 3782 Churn Creek Road, Redding
Rolling Hills Casino: 2655 Everett Freeman Way, Corning
Weaverville Elementary School, 129 S. Main St., Weaverville
CrossPointe Community Church, 2960 Hartnell Ave, Redding
Animal evacuation centers are at the following locations:
- Large animal: Redding Rodeo Grounds, 715 Auditorium Dr., Redding
- Small animals: Haven Humane, 9417 East Side Dr., Redding
The California Highway Patrol says the list is subject to change, and that officers will notify occupants in person and on social media.
