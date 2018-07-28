Pair of wildfires in Mendocino County double in size, force hundreds to evacuate

Two wildfires in Mendocino County nearly doubled in size overnight Friday, forcing evacuations and warnings that displaced hundreds of people from their homes and were threatening nearly 400 structures.

The River Fire near Hopland broke out at 1 p.m. Friday and by Saturday morning had grown to 6,500 acres and destroyed at least one home and one outbuilding, Cal Fire said. Seven firefighters were injured battling the fire.





The Ranch Fire north east of Ukiah erupted at about 1 p.m. Friday and by Saturday morning had grown to 3,500 acres.

Both fires were only at 2 percent containment Saturday morning and were fought in steep terrain and intense heat, with Cal Fire using air tankers from throughout the state to attack the blazes.

Mandatory evacautions from the River Fire forced 410 people to leave and seek shelter with friends or relatives or at an evacuation center that was set up to Mendocino College in Ukiah, Undersheriff Matthew Kendall said.

Another 435 people under evacuation warnings from both fires left voluntarily, and most ended up staying with relatives or friends in the area, Kendall said.

“The sheriff’s office has not sustained any injuries and we have no information on civilian injuries,” Kendall said, but he added that residents are being warned about exposure to smoke from the fires.

The River Fire is burning toward a community comprised of the Hopland Band of Pomo Indians, Kendall said, as well as the UC Berkeley Hopland Research and Extension Center, and authorities met with tribal leaders Friday to map out plans to deal with the fire.

Mendocino Complex Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter. Source: National Interagency Fire Center

“On their reservation they have several homes that have been there forever,” he said. “They have a pretty good size community, and they’re working hand in hand with us.”

Conditions were calm Saturday morning, but the area typically gets breezes that begin moving in at about 11:30 a.m. and continue into the afternoon, Kendall said, and Cal Fire noted that a red flag warning for high winds is in effect in the area.