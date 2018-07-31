Fire on Sutter Buttes’ flank grows to 1,500 acres, several structures threatened

A fire sparked Tuesday afternoon along the western edge of the Sutter Buttes has grown to more 1,500 acres and was threatening at least four structures nearby.
The Butte Fire in Sutter County near Pass Road and West Butte Road blew up about nine miles northwest of Yuba City and quickly grew in what Cal Fire Deputy Chief Scott McLean said was a “critical” rate of speed.
Winds from the west are pushing the fire along, sending smoke into Yuba City and Marysville, but by late Tuesday fire officials said the blaze was 40 percent contained.
The fire, which is burning about 45 miles northwest of Sacramento, threatened several communication towers that sit atop South Butte, the highest peak of the mountain range at 2,122 feet, as well as gas wells around the area.
The Sutter County Fire Protection District is the lead agency on the fire; Cal Fire is assisting its efforts. Retardant was dropped by several aircraft between when the fire started around 5 p.m. and sundown.
According to the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office evacuated people on Pass Road from Kellogg to West Butte Road to Sutter Union High School. West Butte Road is also under advisory evacuation.
