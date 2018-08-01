Quick progress made overnight against Sutter Buttes wildfire

Fire crews made quick progress overnight against a blaze on the western edge of the Sutter Buttes, officials reported Wednesday.

The fire started Tuesday at about 5 p.m. 45 miles northwest of Sacramento and posed a threat to communication towers atop South Butte, the largest peak in the range, and gas wells in the area, as well four homes.

The Sutter County Fire Protection District and Cal Fire responded. Air crews dropped fire retardant soon after the blaze began and continued until sundown.

Fire engines from multiple agencies and Cal Fire helicopters and tankers contributed to the effort, according to a Sutter County Office of Emergency Management post Tuesday on Facebook.

The fire reached 1,500 aces in the first few hours but responders reached 40 percent containment as of 10 p.m. Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning no homes were threatened, Sutter County emergency officials said.