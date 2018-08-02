Sacramento Kings and fans raised $30,000 for Red Cross wildfire relief in one day

On Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings and American Red Cross linked up for a donation drive to collect relief funds in support of the many families and individuals affected by the recent California wildfires.
The team announced Thursday that fans and community members donated a collective $15,000, which was then matched 100 percent by the Kings for a one-day total of $30,000. All of the proceeds were sent to the American Red Cross for disaster relief efforts.
According to a press release, the team connected with more than 5,000 season ticket holders and other fans and community members during the drive. Donations were accepted over the phone and on the team’s ticket purchasing website.
“We are deeply concerned about our staff, fans and the communities affected by the ravaging wildfires. Kings fans truly embodied the ‘Do Good’ motto, stepping up to help others in need and again proving why they are known as the best fans in the NBA,” John Rinehart, the Kings president of business operations, said in the release.
The team used the hashtag “DoGood” on its social media channels as a call-to-action.
Though the team stopped matching the donations as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, fans or community members who still want to donate to the relief fund can do so at Kings.com/WildfireRelief.
Donations are being accepted in amounts of $10, $50 or $100. Donations can be purchased similarly to buying tickets, meaning the dollar amounts can be multiplied by selecting more “tickets” in the drop down menu.
