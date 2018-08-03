California ablaze: More evacuations in Mendocino, updates from state’s other fires

The Golden State was still fire-red Friday, as blazes blanketed areas across the the state of California. That’s not to say there’s no good news: the Carr Fire’s ravaging has slowed, the fires in El Dorado county have calmed, and they were no new wildfire deaths reported Thursday. Here’s an update:

Northern California

Carr Fire

Where: Shasta and Trinity County, on Highway 299 and Carr Powerhouse Road in Whiskeytown.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Size: 131,896 acres, as of 7:08 a.m. Friday.

Containment: 39 percent, as of 7:08 a.m. Friday.

What’s happened: The 6th most destructive fire in California’s history had killed six people, razed 1,567 structures, and damaged 256 as of Friday morning. A Red Flad Warning issued for the area will extend through Saturday. After burning for 12 days, the Carr Fire threatened 1,358 structures Friday.

Evacuation updates: Cal Fire’s 7 a.m. Friday evacuation and road closure update affects communities in Shasta County, Trinity County, and the City of Redding. For up-to-date information, visit the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office page.

Carr Fire Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter. Source: National Interagency Fire Center

A Cal Fire firefighter creates a back burn on Cloverdale Rd. near the town of Igo on Saturday, July 28 during the Carr Fire. Back burns keep the fire from jumping or spreading more widely. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com

Mendocino Complex Fires: Ranch Fire and River Fire

Where: In Mendocino County, the Ranch Fire was burning near Highway 20 at MP 39, Old Lake County Highway, and Blue Lake, 8 miles northeast of Ukiah. The River Fire was burning at Old River Road, 6 miles north of Hopland.





Size: The Ranch Fire was 112,226 acres and the River Fire was 41,512 acres as of 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Containment: The Ranch Fire was 28 percent contained and the River Fire was 50 percent contained as of 1:30 p.m. Friday.

What’s happened: Both fires burned actively Thursday night and Friday morning, according to Cal Fire. The Ranch Fire grew rapidly eastward, toward vegetation scarred by the Pawnee Fire. Weather conditions -- wind, heat, aridity -- continued to challenge firefighting efforts. The fires had cumulatively destroyed 88 structures and damaged 19 as of Friday morning.

Evacuation updates: Evacuations were in effect Friday for communities in Mendocino County and Lake County. Cal Fire is releasing updates about the Mendocino Complex fire online. The latest update added areas in the community of Potter Valley area east of eastside Potter Valley Road and Eel River Road, south of the Eel River, west of the Mendocino Lake County line, and north of Mid Mountain Road.

Mendocino Complex Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter. Source: National Interagency Fire Center

SHARE COPY LINK This is the view of part of the Mendocino Complex Fire Sunday night from a Cal Fire firefighter's view.

A home near Hendricks Road is engulfed in flames as the River Fire spreads, near Lakeport, Calif., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. Marcus Yam Los Angeles Times

Bumper Fire

Where: El Dorado County, near Bumper Road and China Hill Road east of Frenchtown.





Size: 67 acres, as of 8:47 a.m. Friday.

Containment: 90 percent, as of 8:47 a.m. Friday.

What’s happened: The fire’s forward progress had ceased and PG&E were in the process of restoring power to El Dorado County residents as of Friday morning. Cal Fire had dispatched very large air tankers to the initially fast-moving fire, which had burned through brush and timber near residences on Wednesday. No injuries were reported.

Evacuation updates: All evacuations had been lifted as of Friday.

Omega Fire





Where: El Dorado County, off of Omega Lane and Alpha Circle, west of Pilot Hill





Size: 66 acres, as of 8:41 a.m. Friday.

Containment: 90 percent, as of 8:41 a.m. Friday.

What’s happened: As with the Bumper Fire, forward progress had ceased and PG&E were in the process of restoring power to El Dorado County residents as of Friday morning. Flames had destroyed one home and damaged two others as of Thursday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

Evacuation updates: All evacuations had been lifted as of Friday.

Eel Fire





Where: Mendocino County, east of Covelo and north of the Mendocino Complex Fires.

Size: 1,000 acres, as of 7:40 p.m. Thursday.

Containment: 25 percent, as of 7:40 p.m. Thursday.

What’s happened: The fire made no forward progress on Thursday, though it was projected to spread east and north. 40 structures and a number of cultural sites near Anthony Peak Lookout were threatened, according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.

Evacuation updates: As of Thursday evening, mandatory evacuations were in place for M1 road from Eel River Station to Indian Dick Station.

Natchez Fire

Where: Del Norte and Siskiyou County, directly south of the Oregon border.





Size: 8,432 acres, as of 5:36 a.m. Friday.

Containment: 15 percent, as of 5:36 a.m. Friday.

What’s happened: A lightning strike caused this inferno, which was burning through timber and chapparal southeast of Cave Junction, Oregon Friday. Areas in the Rogue River-Ssikiyou and Klamath National Forests have been closed. “An offshore low pressure system will provide a cooling trend with increasing relative humidity through the weekend,” according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.

Evacuation updates: All evacuations had been lifted as of Friday.

Butte Fire

Where: Sutter County, near Pass Road and W Butte Road, 9 miles northwest of Yuba City.

Size: 1,200 acres, as of 7:44 a.m. Friday.

Containment: 100 percent, as of 7:44 a.m. Friday.

What’s happened: The fire was completely contained Thursday midday, according to the County of Sutter Office of Emergency Management. It damaged a communications array on the western peak of South Butte. No injuries were reported.

Evacuation updates: All evacuation orders have been lifted.

Central California

Ferguson Fire

Where: Mariposa County, near Highway 140 and Hite Cove, adjacent to El Portal.

Size: 73,560 acres, as of 7:14 a.m. Friday.

Containment: 41 percent, as of 7:14 a.m. Friday.

What’s happened: The conflagration had killed 2 people, injured 11, and destroyed 10 structures as of Friday. Flames had moved back toward Sierra National Forest on Friday morning, the 22nd day of activity for the blaze.

Evacuation updates: Mandatory evacuations are in place for areas including Anderson Valley, Forest, Old El Portal, Old Yosemite Road, Wawona, Yosemite View Lodge, Yosemite West, and River Road from Briceburg to the last BLM campground, according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.

The Ferguson Fire burns along steep terrain near El Portal in Mariposa County on July 14. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Southern California

Cranston Fire

Where: Riverside County, near the community of Idyllwild in the San Jacino Mountains





Size: 13,139 acres, as of 7 p.m. Thursday.

Containment: 96 percent, as of 7 p.m. Thursday

What’s happened: The vegetation fire, a result of arson, had injured 3 firefighters as of Thursday. The fire began last Wednesday, according to the U.S. Forest Service. A number of recreation sites in the area were closed as of Thursday. Idyllwild Arts Academy canceled the remainder of their summer programs because of the blaze.

Evacuation updates: All evacuations orders had been lifted as of Friday.