Mendocino Complex now second-largest wildfire in California history, Cal Fire says

The Mendocino Complex fire in Northern California is now the second-largest in state history, reaching 273,663 acres as of 7 a.m. Monday, Cal Fire reported.

The blaze is on pace to exceed the Thomas Fire, which burned 281,893 acres in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties in December 2017.

However, growth on the Mendocino Complex, comprising the River and Ranch fires in Lake, Mendocino and Colusa counties, has slowed, while some evacuated communities begin to repopulate in North Lakeport, Cal Fire said.

Progress on the River Fire has gained ground as responders reached 58 percent containment on the 48,000-acre blaze.





Mendocino Complex Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter. Source: National Interagency Fire Center

Cal Fire operations chief Charlie Blankenheim said in a video update Monday morning on Facebook that success against the River Fire was due to “a very large aircraft show” on Sunday. Fifteen to 18 helicopters made water drops out of Clear Lake, and 10-12 air tankers made drops throughout the day. “If today goes well, the River Fire is going to be in really good shape tonight,” he said.

Due to the recent containment on the smaller of the two blazes, resources are being mobilize to tackle to the much larger Ranch Fire, which continues to grow to the north and southeast.

Blankenheim said crews face “extreme fire behavior” near Stonyford in Colusa County, with 40 miles of open fire line extending northwest into the Snow Mountain Wilderness. The remote terrain presents “a huge challenge,” he said.

Having reaching a massive 225,001 acres as of Monday morning, the Ranch Fire continued to threaten residential communities, a Cal Fire incident update said.

Numerous evacuation orders and warnings remain in place for Lake, Colusa and Mendocino counties.

Meanwhile, the Carr Fire in Shasta County has exceeded 163,000 acres and reached 45 percent containment as of Monday morning. Heavy timber and steep drainage continue to challenge firefighters, a Cal Fire incident update said. However some areas are being repopulated.