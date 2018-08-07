Old Shasta evacuees can start going home as firefighters continue work on Carr Fire

As fire personnel continue containment efforts on the Carr Fire burning in Shasta County, evacuation orders were lifted for the community of Old Shasta at noon Tuesday for all residents north and south of Highway 299.
Residents affected by the Carr Fire are returning home as the blaze that burned 1,077 residences reached 167,113 acres and 47 percent containment by 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to a Cal Fire incident update.
The repopulated areas of Old Shasta will be accessible via Highway 299 at Buenaventura Boulevard and Rock Creek Road at Granite Road. However, repopulation excludes Muletown Road, which will remain closed at Red Bluff Road, Cal Fire said.
Road closures have also been lifted for various roads along Highway 299 and Red Bluff Road.
Full, up-to-date details of repopulation updates for the community of Old Shasta can be found here.
Cal Fire reminds the community that residents will be asked to provide documentation to verify residency before being permitted to enter the area.
Residents should remain cautious when driving through closures areas as emergency response and utility restoration work might still be going on, Cal Fire warned.
