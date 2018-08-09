Eighth person dies in relation to Carr Fire

An eighth person has died in relation to the Carr Fire, Cal Fire said Thursday morning.

A Cal Fire heavy equipment mechanic from Cal Fire’s Butte County unit, who had been assigned to the Carr Fire, was killed early Thursday morning in a traffic accident on Highway 99 in Tehama County, the agency said in a news release.

The man was identified by the Tehama County Coroner’s Office as Andrew Brake, a 40-year-old from Chico.

Brake was headed north on 99, just south of Tehama Vina Road in Tehama, when the road made a slight curve to the left, California Highway Patrol officer Ken Reineman said. Brake “failed to maintain his path,” drifted off the road to the right and hit a tree. His vehicle, believed to be a pickup truck, was engulfed in flames, Reineman said.

Brake died in the vehicle fire, Reineman said. The crash occurred at 12:17 a.m., he added.

The massive Carr Fire reached 177,450 acres and 48 percent containment Thursday morning, Cal Fire said. Four people have died doing fire-related work: Brake, Redding firefighter Jeremy Stoke, private bulldozer operator Don Ray Smith and PG&E apprentice lineman Jairus Ayeta.

Four civilians, including a great-grandmother and her two great-grandchildren, also have died.