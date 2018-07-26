Emergency in Redding and residents urged to flee as Carr Fire jumps the Sacramento River

The Carr Fire in Shasta County erupted Thursday night into a conflagration that swept over the Sacramento River and into Redding’s city limits, sending residents fleeing for their lives as flames spread into neighborhoods of rolling hills in the western part of the city.
“The fire has burned into the west side of Redding,” Scott McLean, spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said late Thursday. “Structures are burning.
“The fire is moving so fast that law enforcement is doing evacuations as fast as we can. There have been some injuries to civilians and firefighters.”
Cal Fire said there had been no reports of fatalities, and no estimate of injuries, but emphasized that the blaze was moving quickly and had burned into neighborhoods around 9 p.m. Thursday after two days of fierce fire activity in the Whiskeytown area west of Redding.
“It’s way too dynamic and burning quickly,” McLean said of the blaze, which had tripled in size in two days to more than 28,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon.“
More than 28,000 acres in less than 48 hours, has jumped the Sacramento River, prompting immediate and urgent evacuations in the city of Redding.
Emergency personnel are reporting on social media that they are stopping structure and containment efforts in north Redding in order to focus on safely evacuating all citizens. A Cal Fire spokesman could only confirm portions of west Redding were under evacuation.
At 9 p.m., fire personnel requested that Redding Electric Utility shut off power to residents of North Redding. Reports on KRCR-TV, the ABC affiliate in Redding, confirm parts of the city are without power in an effort to prevent electrical equipment from sparking more fires.
Social media reports say that the area of Keswick Dam and Quartz Hill northwest of the city is fully engulfed in flames, with multiple homes and structures burning and many people trapped and unable to drive out of the area due to congestion.
https://twitter.com/hashtag/CarrFire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CarrFire very strong winds Hopefully it hits the lake. But very strong at this point https://t.co/QJByN7sZdj">pic.twitter.com/QJByN7sZdj— KRCR PHOTOG (@krcrphoto) https://twitter.com/krcrphoto/status/1022369407983443969?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 26, 2018
The order was so immediate that traffic is completely stopped on some roads that lead out of the city. Traffic is completely stopped at North Market Street in both directions “at least up to Lake Blvd,” said Redding News reporter Jenny Espino in a tweet.
Cal Fire issued emergency mandatory evacuation notices for the following areas:
• South along Swasey Drive from Highway 299 to Placer Road
• West along Placer Road From Swasey Drive to Prospect Drive
• North from Prospect Drive to encompass Middle Park Ranch Land Area
• West of Overhill Drive and North of Highway 299
• North of Highway 299 and West of Spinmaker Road to the end of Harlan Drive
• Keswick Dam East to Counter Lane, North to Quartz Hill Road
There was also a report from a Sacramento Bee reporter that the evacuation center at Shasta High School was evacuated. Cal Fire said the evacuation shelter has been relocated to Shasta College, 11555 Old Oregon Trail in Redding.
#CarrFire [update] The evacuation shelter at Shasta High School has been relocated to Shasta College 11555 Old Oregon Trail in Redding. @ShastaSheriff @NuriddinARC @RedCross— CAL FIRE SHU (@CALFIRESHU) July 27, 2018
https://twitter.com/hashtag/CarrFire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CarrFire [Evacuation notification] at Whiskeytown in Trinity/Shasta County https://t.co/823DEZYe2D">pic.twitter.com/823DEZYe2D— CAL FIRE SHU (@CALFIRESHU) https://twitter.com/CALFIRESHU/status/1022689134769577984?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 27, 2018
The wildfire reached 28,763 acres and was 10 percent contained shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
High winds and hot, dry weather forced firefighters to move the Highway 299 road closure to Buenaventura Boulevard on the outskirts of Redding earlier in the day.
Smoke from the fire rendered the air quality around Redding unhealthy, and it led to hazy skies in the Sacramento region on Thursday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District.
The fire started Monday in Whiskeytown National Recreation Area from a vehicle that had a mechanical failure, but it had remained a few thousand acres in size before exploding Wednesday night to 20,000 acres.
Three outbuildings have been destroyed in French Gulch, which was evacuated Monday, and most of the Oak Bottom Marina on Whiskeytown Lake was destroyed by the fire overnight, Hebrard said. Thirty to 40 boats caught fire, he said.
Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in Shasta County on Thursday morning, the California Office of Emergency Services said. The state previously secured a fire management assistance grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to aid containment of the Carr Fire.
This is a developing story, check back to sacbee.com for updates.
