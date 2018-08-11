‘Fed your fish’: Cal Fire and police pitch in with a good deed for evacuated family

One Redding area family came home from a mandatory wildfire evacuation order to a happy surprise.

A father had “informed his daughter that her fish was likely dead,” Cal Fire tweeted Saturday morning.

Not so fast.

Not only had their home survived the massive Carr Fire, but that family’s small fish was alive and well, having been fed — at least twice, on separate occasions — by firefighters and police officers.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Photos posted Saturday morning of “well-fed” Grant the betta fish in a small, decorated fishbowl racked up thousands of Twitter likes from folks appreciating the emergency responders’ good deed.

After a father informed his daughter that her fish was likely dead, both were in for quite a shock when they returned home to a well-fed fish! Thanks CAL FIRE Engine 1489 & Corning Police Dept. for ensuring Grant was fed while his owners were evacuated due to the #CarrFire pic.twitter.com/Ole8DoJnpf — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 11, 2018

According to handwritten notes on a sheet of paper left in the home, Cal Fire Engine 1489 and the Corning Police Department pitched in to help out a family that had to leave the pet behind, with the latter feeding the pet the morning of Aug. 1.

“Fed your fish a few sprinkles. Sorry if we weren’t supposed to,” Engine 1489 wrote in their note.

The destructive Carr Fire sparked July 23 in Shasta County, spreading later to parts of Trinity County. It had burned more than 185,000 acres as of Saturday, Cal Fire reports.