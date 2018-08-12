Nelson Fire destroyed one structure in Solano County before containment, Cal Fire says

A fire that burned through 2,162 acres between Fairfield and Vacaville in Solano County from Friday evening was reported 100 percent contained as of Sunday morning, according to Cal Fire.
The Nelson Fire, which started around 5 p.m. Friday at Nelson and Cherry Glen roads in Vacaville, destroyed one structure, Cal Fire said. No one has been reported injured.
Fairfield police issued evacuation orders Friday near the Paradise Valley Golf Course and Gold Ridge Developments, while the city of Vacaville issued evacuation orders for multiple streets in the Foxboro area. Some aerial video footage showed fire lines spreading near suburban neighborhoods.
A train line operated by Union Pacific and California Medical Facility, a correctional medical facility next door to the California State Prison Solano in Vacaville, had also been under threat.
The fire also downed several power lines, prompting power outages and some road closures, Fairfield police said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Cal Fire said.
