Ranch Fire approaches 300,000 acres as Mendocino Complex containment efforts continue

As one of its two blazes approaches 300,000 acres, the Mendocino Complex Fire reached 70 percent total containment by Monday morning, Cal Fire reported.

The Ranch Fire was reported 59 percent contained at a size of 295,970 acres as of 8 a.m. Monday, burning more than 13,000 acres between Sunday and Monday morning. Together with the River Fire, which is 93 percent contained and has had no movement since Saturday, the Mendocino Complex has scorched a total of more than 344,890 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Over the weekend, the Ranch Fire surpassed last year’s Thomas Fire in Santa Barbara County to become the biggest individual fire by acreage in recorded state history. This means that if it burns 4,030 more acres, the Ranch Fire will become California’s first, single 300,000-acre fire.

Mandatory evacuation orders are still in place for the Mendocino Complex. More details from Cal Fire and local sheriff’s departments regarding evacuation zones and centers can be found here.

Mendocino Complex Fire Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter. Source: National Interagency Fire Center

Thus far, the Ranch Fire alone has destroyed 147 residences and 118 other structures. It is currently threatening at least 1,025 more.

Both of the Mendocino Complex’s fires broke out July 27 in Mendocino County. Fires have spread into parts of Colusa and Lake counties as Cal Fire reports more than 3,200 personnel among 58 fire crews are working the complex.

Full containment is not expected on the Mendocino Complex Fire until Sept. 1, Cal Fire says.

The U.S. Forest Service says Monday’s containment efforts will work to hold the fire at the Eel River. The fire is also continuing to burn in the direction of Lake Pillsbury, where crews are working to defend structures, according to Cal Fire.