The Carr Fire, one of the most destructive fires in state history, is fully contained

The Carr Fire, the massive blaze that destroyed more than 1,000 homes in and around Redding and was blamed for the death of eight people, has been fully contained, Cal Fire officials announced Thursday night.

The fire, which has burned for 38 days and chewed through 229,651 acres, is the sixth most destructive wildfire in state history. It destroyed 1,604 structures and damaged 279 others.

State fire officials said that the Carr Fire is surrounded. However, firefighters will continue to patrol the area for several days and crews are still working on repairing broken fences and other damage caused by firefighters.

The blaze charred nearly 360 square miles, making it the seventh largest in California history.

The fire killed four civilians, including a woman and her two great-grandchildren, along with a Redding fire inspector and a bulldozer operator. A Pacific Gas & Electric apprentice lineman and a state fire heavy equipment mechanic assigned to the blaze died in vehicle-related accidents.

The fire was started by sparks from a flat tire on a trailer, according to the National Park Service. It spread rapidly, prompting evacuations across Shasta and Trinity counties.

Meanwhile, firefighters are making progress on other wildfires that continue to suffocate California.

A full month after the Mendocino Complex fires began, Cal Fire said late Monday that they are nearing full containment, with full containment expected by Saturday, Sept. 1.

For the latest updates on Northern California's wildfires, sign up for breaking news alerts here.

The fires, currently contained at 93 percent, consists of the Ranch and River fires. The Ranch Fire began July 27 and is now the largest in California history, according to Cal Fire.

As of Thursday morning, the Ranch Fire has burned 410,182 acres and is 93 percent contained; the River Fire has burned 48,920 acres and is fully contained.

Together, the fires have burned 459,102 acres or about 717 square miles.

In Southern California, the Holy Fire, which has damaged or destroyed two dozen structures, reached full containment but a flare-up Monday escaped fire lines, setting containment back to 93 percent.