Sliger Fire evacuations lifted in El Dorado County, Cal Fire says

Mandatory evacuation orders put in place Tuesday afternoon due to an 80-acre fire near Georgetown have been lifted in El Dorado County, but remained in effect overnight in Placer County, Cal Fire and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday night.

The blaze, known as the Sliger Fire, was reported at 80 acres and 30 percent containment, Cal Fire tweeted Wednesday morning. Five fire crews were responding Tuesday night, with air resources being deployed as well, according to an incident report.

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office announced at 9 p.m. that all road blocks and evacuations in place in the county for the Sliger Fire had been lifted.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Andrew Scott said Wednesday morning road closures and evacuation orders on Drivers Flat Road and in Todd Valley south of Foresthill Road would be re-evaluated, but likely will remain in place most of the day.

Scott said Tuesday there was concern that the fire could jump the American River and make its way to Foresthill.

An evacuation center in Placer County was set up Tuesday at the Auburn Recreation District Regional Park Gym.

The fire started around 3 p.m. off Sliger Mine Road and Hilda Way, Cal Fire said.

For more detailed information on road closures and evacuation orders, visit Cal Fire’s incident information page.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.