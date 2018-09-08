Delta Fire leaps to over 36,000 acres; containment may not come for two weeks

The Delta Fire, the latest wildfire to chew through heavy brush and terrain in Shasta County at a rapid clip, has grown to nearly 58 square miles and continues to burn without containment.
The U.S. Forest Service, which is leading the efforts to battle the four-day-old wildfire, reported Saturday morning that the fire above Shasta Lake near the community of Lakehead had grown by about 5,000 acres overnight to 36,970 acres, according to a Forest Service incident report.
Fire officials say they don’t expect to have containment of the fire, which started on Wednesday, until at least Sept. 22.
The fire, which officials said was human-caused, forced the continued closure of Interstate 5 for nearly 50 miles and leaving residents of the mountain areas on edge, ready to flee if necessary.
During a community meeting Friday night in Dunsmuir, officials said that the fire was progressing primarily to the northwest but was also “extremely active” along the eastern edge between Interstate 5 and the month-old Hirz Fire. Heat imagery tracked by satellite showed the eastern flank of the Delta Fire burning at the edge of the Hirz Fire’s containment lines.
Fire officials said in a statement that crews were setting dozer lines and backfires to protect Highland Springs, north of Boulder Creek, as well as Castella and Dunsmuir farther north.
Evacuation orders remain in effect for Shasta County residents along the Interstate 5 corridor from Exit 707 at Vollmers north to Exit 714 at Gibson, as well as for residents in Trinity County from East Fork Road to Ramshorn Road east to the county line. Warnings remain in place for residents of Dunsmuir in Siskiyou County and for residents in Trinity County from East Fork/East Side Road junction west to Highway 3 northward to Ramshorn Road.
The fire has residents of nearby Dunsmuir on edge, amid heavy smoke, said Richard Dinjes, executive director of the city’s chamber of commerce. Officials have issued a warning to residents of potential evacuation, although the fire was about 15 miles away on Friday afternoon.
“People are packing right now, just to be ready in case,” he said.
The fire forced the chamber to cancel its annual State of Jefferson Brewfest for the first time in 26 years, Dinjes said. The brewfest had initially been planned to occur earlier this summer, but was postponed until this week due to the Carr Fire.
Evacuation shelters are setup at Mount Shasta Community Center, 629 Alder St., Mount Shasta; and Mercy Oaks, 100 Mercy Oaks Dr., Redding. The Mount Shasta Humane Society is accepting small animals of evacuees, at 1208 North Mount Shasta Blvd.
Interstate 5, the West Coast’s main north-south thoroughfare, will be shut at least through Sunday. That has forced some motorists to take hours-long detours on narrow highways and Northern California vacationers to cancel weekend plans in destinations like Ashland, Ore.
The fire ripped onto I-5 Wednesday afternoon, forcing frantic drivers to abandon their vehicles, including several big rigs. Some flames reached 300 feet in height, according to a U.S. Forest Service incident report.
The recommended detour for I-5 motorists, using Highway 299, adds 140 miles of driving. Reports by local media outlets and by CHP Officer Jason Morton on Thursday estimated this detour adds anywhere between three to eight hours of additional drive time.
The Hirz Fire, meanwhile, remained at 46,150 acres and 89 percent containment; officials report they expect full containment of that blaze, which has burned since Aug. 9, on Sunday.
Comments