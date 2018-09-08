Fire in Napa’s Pope Valley quickly chews through 1,700 acres in hours, Cal Fire says

Firefighters are battling a blaze that started Saturday in Napa County and ballooned to 1,700 acres in several hours, prompting evacuations in Berryessa Estates, according to Cal Fire.

As of 8:30 p.m., the fire was 10 percent contained, officials said.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. near Butts Canyon and Snell Valley roads, just seven miles south east of Middletown, Cal Fire said. Smoke could be seen from many areas of Napa and Lake counties, including from a web camera operated on Mt. Konocti.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for homes along Snell Valley Road and all roads leading to Snell Valley Road, along with the Berryessa Estates in Pope Valley. Roughly 180 homes were threatened, according to an 8:30 p.m. update from Cal Fire.





Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

An evacuation center is set up at Pope Valley Farm Center, 5800 Pope Valley Rd.

More than 380 firefighters and 60 engines were dispatched to the blaze by Saturday evening, officials said. At least 10 air tankers and four helicopters assisted with firefighting efforts before sundown

The area last saw fire in 2014, when the Butts Fire scortched more than 4,000, destroying two homes and injuring four people.