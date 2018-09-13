Fire train takes on Delta Fire in California’s Shasta County




Growth slows for 58,000-acre Delta Fire as Northern California winds calm

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

September 13, 2018 09:21 AM

Growth continues to slow on the Delta Fire burning in Shasta County, with evacuations ended in some areas and restrictions lifted for trucks on Interstate 5 Wednesday night.

The wildfire reached 58,427 acres with 17 percent containment as of Thursday’s 7 a.m. incident report by Cal Fire.

Reduced fire behavior was noted in the report as gusty wind conditions diminished.

Late Wednesday, California Highway Patrol and Caltrans officials lifted all truck restrictions and reopened rest areas. Several ramps remained closed. Flammable vehicles are still not allowed on the 45-mile stretch and must use the Highway 299 detour.

Delta and Hirz fires

Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter.
Source: National Interagency Fire Center

The wildfire is considered human-caused, but other details on the cause are still under investigation.

As flames and smoke approached I-5 at the outset of the fire last week, about 17 big rigs were abandoned by truckers, with at least four of those trucks consumed by flames, CHP reported.

Some mandatory evacuation orders were lifted Wednesday afternoon for residents in select areas of Shasta County.

An evacuation shelter remains set up at the National Guard Armory in Mount Shasta. A shelter in Redding on Mercy Oaks Drive was on standby Wednesday morning, ready to reopen if needed. Officials say the blaze is expected to be fully contained by Saturday, Sept. 22.

More up-to-date evacuation information can be found on the Delta Fire’s Inciweb page.

A fast-moving wildfire that started Wednesday, September 5, 2018, in Shasta County has swelled to 5,000 acres in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, prompting the closure of Interstate 5 in both directions.



