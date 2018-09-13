Interstate 5 reopens north of Redding following Delta Fire flareup, Caltrans reports

Fire train takes on Delta Fire in California’s Shasta County

Firefighters aboard a special fire-fighting train joined the effort to contain the Delta Fire in Shasta County, California on September 7, spraying water on forests along the tracks near the Sacramento River.
September 13, 2018 05:19 PM

The Delta Fire briefly closed Interstate 5 north of Redding on Thursday, but the main north-south roadway on the West Coast has been reopened.

Caltrans reported early Thursday afternoon that the freeway had been shuttered northbound at Dog Creek Road and southbound at Mott Road due to a flare-up at Gibson Road and that drivers should avoid the area.

However, both directions are now open to traffic.

The Delta Fire has burned 58,427 acres and is 17 percent contained as of Thursday morning.

Delta and Hirz fires

Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter.
Source: National Interagency Fire Center

An evacuation shelter remains set up at the National Guard Armory in Mount Shasta. A shelter in Redding on Mercy Oaks Drive was on standby Wednesday morning, ready to reopen if needed. Officials say the blaze is expected to be fully contained by Sept. 22.

More up-to-date evacuation information can be found on the Delta Fire’s Inciweb page.

The Bee’s Michael McGough contributed to this report.

