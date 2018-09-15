Numerous evacuation orders lifted as Delta Fire inches past 60,000 acres burned

Numerous evacuation orders were lifted Saturday for areas affected by the Delta Fire in northern California as fire crews continue to make progress in their efforts to contain the 94-square-mile blaze.
The fire, which was reported to be 41 percent contained as of Saturday morning, has ripped through 60,018 acres in Shasta, Trinity and Siskiyou counties since it ignited Sept. 5 about 10 miles north of Redding near Lakehead. The fire has destroyed 17 structures, prompted mass evacuations and shutdown I-5 twice, with one of the closures lasting five days.
Evacuation orders for residents of Trinity County have been lifted, along with homes in the Dog Creek area in Shasta County, authorities announced Saturday afternoon. Re-entry to the Dog Creek area can be accessed by Fenders Ferry, Saylor, Harr Ridge, McCall Creek and Cavanaugh Canyon roads.
All restrictions for north and southbound I-5 traffic have also been lifted, authorities said, but added that some of the road systems off the highway will remain closed due to fire suppression efforts.
Evacuation warnings for all residences in the city of Dunsmuir in Siskiyou County have also been lifted, authorities said.
“The delta Fire is no longer a serious imminent threat to the citizens of Dunsmuir or other Siskiyou County residents in the area at this time,” Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey said in a press release.
For up to date information on the Delta Fire evacuation orders go here.
