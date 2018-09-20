Meyers Fire jumps Highway 50, evacuations begin near Camino

The Meyers Fire jumped Highyway 50 east of Camino near 8 Mile Road on Thursday, resulting in evacuations and closures of Highway 50 and Pony Express Trail by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department.

By 3 p.m., one lane in each direction on Highway 50 was reopened, and all evacuations and road closures north of Highway 50 were lifted, the sheriff’s department said.

Sheriff deputies evacuated 8 Mile Road, Crystal Springs Road, Superior Drive, Crystal Springs Court and Glenwood Drive.

Brice Bennett, a public information officer for the Amador-El Dorado unit of Cal Fire, said the 10-acre Meyers Fire was first reported at 3010 Meyers Road at 12:38 p.m. Thursday. The fire stopped advancing after jumping the highway.

The fire was 15 percent contained by 2:30 p.m., Cal Fire said.

Officials ask people to stay away from the area of the fire.