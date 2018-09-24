Evacuation advisories issued in Butte County as Nimshew Fire burns amid steep terrain

A 33-acre fire that sparked early Sunday morning has prompted evacuation advisories and road closures in Butte County, Cal Fire reported Monday.
The Nimshew Fire, which was first reported about 12:40 a.m. Sunday near Nimshew and Centerville roads in Magalia, is 25 percent contained and had not destroyed or damaged any structures as of 9:30 a.m. Monday, according to Cal Fire.
Cal Fire’s latest situation report notes steep terrain and winds are presenting a challenge to containment efforts. Cal Fire’s Butte County Unit tweeted Monday morning that the fire is burning with a “slow-moderate rate of spread” in an area with “heavy brush.”
Due to the slowed containment progress, 20 state engines are mobilizing to assist the five engines and 83 personnel fighting the fire as of Monday Morning, Cal Fire said.
Centerville Road is closed between Nimshew and Honey Run roads, according to the incident report. An evacuation advisory is in place for Nimshew Road, between Centerville Road and the end of Nimshew.
Magalia is a census-designated place with a population of about 11,000.
Butte County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol and several volunteer fire departments are among the agencies working on the incident.
This is a developing story. Please check sacbee.com for updates.
Comments