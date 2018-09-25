Evacuation warnings lifted in Butte County as Nimshew Fire’s forward progress stops

All evacuation warnings in place for the Nimshew Fire burning in Butte County have been lifted, Butte County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after 8 p.m. Monday.

Evacuation advisories were in place most of Monday for a fire burning in steep terrain in the town of Magalia, according to Cal Fire. As of 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, Cal Fire reported the fire at 33 acres and 50 percent contained.

Forward progress on the blaze was halted Monday evening, Cal Fire said. Centerville Road remains closed between Nimshew and Honey Run roads.

Approximately 83 fire personnel among four fire crews were assigned to the fire as of 8:30 p.m. Monday, Cal Fire reports.

Cal Fire’s Butte Unit reported Monday that 20 additional state fire engines were mobilizing to provide possible assistance. The fire was burning at a slow-to-moderate rate of spread, but in heavy brush with terrain making firefighting conditions difficult, according to Monday incident reports.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check sacbee.com for updates.