Red Flag Warning for Northern California counties in effect through Sunday

Northern California counties that have already been hit by wildfires this year are facing more fire potential this weekend as another Red Flag Warning will extend through Sunday morning, according to Cal Fire and the National Weather Service.
Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Solano, Yolo and Colusa counties will experience critical fire weather conditions through 6 a.m. Sunday due to gusty winds, low humidity and dry terrain, according to a press release from Cal Fire.
“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly,” the NWS in San Francisco said on its website.
Winds coming out of the northeast are predicted to hit the area at 15 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 40 to 50 mph, the Cal Fire release said. Higher elevations could experience gusts as high as 60 mph.
“In response to the Red Flag event, Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit has bolstered its firefighting resources. Additional resources include; all Fire Crews and bulldozers staffed 24 hours a day and additional personnel to fill command and control functions in the event of a major fire,” the release said. “Cal Fire Unit Chief Shana Jones wants to remind residents creating defensible space is essential to improve your home’s chance of surviving a wildfire.”
