Chico State closes as Camp Fire nears city, but blaze hasn’t hit its borders

Firefighters working around the clock and favorable weather conditions kept the city of Chico safe from the Camp Fire through the night, thought it drew close enough Thursday evening for evacuation orders to be issued near the city of 90,000, and a warning to be given inside its borders.

The CSU Chico campus was closed Friday morning in response to that warning.

Chico Police Chief Mike O’Brien told CSU Chico officials, “There is no immediate threat to the city of Chico right now. The fire is being kept south of Highway 32,” according to a tweet from the university just before 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Based on a report from the university’s emergency operations center and overnight monitoring of the fire, “firefighting efforts and favorable weather conditions, including a decrease in wind gusts,” kept the 20,000-acre fire from breaching city limits overnight, the university tweeted at about 6 a.m. Friday.

Garland Sanchez of Magalia stood in the dark early Friday with two other men on Bruce Road in Chico looking east toward the Camp Fire.





The horizon appeared free of flames from their vantage point, though just a few hours before it was filled with an ominous orange glow.

Sanchez said he was in Sacramento Thursday seeing a cancer doctor when he got a call from his mother and his friends that his children had to evacuate.

They got out safe, but he said he was awaiting word from a friend who he hadn’t heard from since Thursday night. The worry overshadowed what should have been a day of celebration.

“I beat it,” he said of his lymphoma. “As I was driving up ... my doctor called me and said, ‘You’re cancer free.’”

The Camp Fire began near the town of Paradise Thursday morning and by afternoon had destroyed about 1,000 structures in the town, leaving many residents fleeing on foot as the fire burned uncontrolled.





By evening, the Camp Fire had traveled much of the six miles toward Chico.

Thursday night at around 9 p.m., an evacuation warning was issued for the area south of Highway 32 east of Bruce Road, inside the Chico city limits, according to the Chico Police Department. Around the same time, flames appeared south of Chico, jumping across Highway 99 and burning on both sides of the road.





About 10 p.m. Thursday, the Chico Fire Department was using a drip torch to set grass on fire in the Stilson Canyon neighborhood, just outside the eastern city limits. A fire official said the plan was to create a fire break along a road to prevent the flames from overpowering the neighborhood. Some buildings were damaged, the efforts appeared to largely have paid off Friday morning.

Earlier, at 8 p.m., the Butte County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for the area on both sides of Oro Chico Highway from Durham Dayton north to Estates Drive.

The area of Cherokee from Highway 70 to the lake south to Table Mountain Boulevard is also under evacuation order, as well as the area northeast of the city along Highway 32 from Nople Avenue to the city limits.

Evacuation warnings were issued for the area west of Highway 99 form 149 north to the Chico city limits and west to the Midway, and Highway 32 at Nople Ave. to the Butte County Line earlier.

East of Chico on Picholine Way, a line of cars crowded roads as people evacuated from that area around 9 p.m.

The Chico Elks Lodge at 1705 Manzanita Ave. has been opened as an emergency shelter, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

Camp Fire in Butte County Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter. Source: National Interagency Fire Center

Acting Gov. Gavin Newsom requested a Presidential Emergency Declaration to aid with multiple fires burning in California.