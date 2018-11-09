Dozens of Paradise residents reported missing on social media as Camp Fire rages in Butte

Amid the chaotic spread of the Camp Fire in Butte County, which devastated the town of Paradise, scores of users took to social media Thursday and Friday to report missing family members and friends who live in the area.

The out-of-control wildfire that erupted Thursday morning has destroyed at least 1,000 structures and continues to threaten at least 15,000 more, having spread to at least 20,000 acres as of Cal Fire’s last incident report Thursday night.

Twitter and Facebook users reported friends and loved ones living in Paradise who were unaccounted for. The town of about 26,000 people lost all power Thursday as the violent blaze knocked out power lines; Pacific Gas and Electric Co. de-energized some lines as a precaution, reportedly at the request of firefighters, a spokesperson said late Thursday morning.

A Butte County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson confirmed authorities have received missing-person reports out of Paradise, but no count or estimate was available as of 7 a.m. Friday.

The American Red Cross maintains a “Safe and Well” registry website, allowing people to self-report their safety status. Users looking through this registry must have either the person’s phone number of complete home address to perform a search. Facebook also offers the option for users to mark themselves as “safe.”

Actor James Woods started the hashtag #CampFireJamesWoods, retweeting missing-person reports to his more than 1.8 million followers. He had tweeted about 200 times by Friday morning regarding the Camp Fire and people and pets reported missing or found, including some of their home addresses for use with the Red Cross registry.

#MISSINGPERSON information regarding the #CampFire can be shared using this hashtag: #CampFireJamesWoods People can tweet info regarding missing loved ones, then my followers and I retweet it. The hashtag can then be searched. @BreakingNLive pic.twitter.com/aasjJDD6Ia — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 9, 2018

One such unofficial report on Woods’ feed said seven elderly residents from Feather Canyon Retirement Home were found safe at another retirement home in Oroville.

Many of the people reported missing on social media are elderly.

Atria Senior Living’s Paradise location posted on Facebook early Friday that all of its residents were safely evacuated and have been taken to the Marriott in Rancho Cordova, where a command center has been set up and residents can be picked up by family members.

Evacuation centers have been set up at the Butte County Fairgrounds in Gridley, Church of the Nazarene in Oroville and the Neighborhood Church in Chico (reported full as of Cal Fire’s 8 p.m. Thursday incident update). The Butte County Sheriff’s Department is maintaining updated information on evacuation areas and shelters on its Twitter feed.

Butte County’s Twitter feed has also been active with evacuation information; the county’s official website appeared to be down as of Friday morning.