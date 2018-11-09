Wildfire deaths confirmed in Butte County as Newsom declares emergency for Ventura

The California Office of Emergency Services has confirmed multiple people have died as a result of the 70,000-acre Camp Fire raging in Butte County since Thursday, but no official count or estimate regarding fatalities has been announced.

OES Director Mark Ghilarducci said in Friday’s press briefing that state agencies are still working toward assessments of damage and losses.

“The magnitude of the destruction we’re seeing is really unbelievable and heartbreaking,” Ghilarducci said. “We know there have been fatalities,” but exact numbers still being determined by local law enforcement agencies, he said.

A pair of intense wildfires in Ventura County have also led to the evacuation of 105,000 people in Southern California, leading acting Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency there while Gov. Jerry Brown is out of the state, Ghilarducci said.

The Hill and Woolsey fires in Ventura County have raged since Thursday afternoon, burning tens of thousands of acres combined; the latter blaze jumped Highway 101 and posed an “imminent threat” to Malibu, leading to mandatory evacuation of the entire beachfront city, Los Angeles County Fire Department said on Twitter.

Friday’s declaration is the second in as many days, as Newsom declared emergency for the Butte County fire Thursday. Newsom has also requested presidential declaration of emergency.

The Camp Fire decimated most of Paradise, a town of about 26,000 people 90 miles north of Sacramento near Chico, destroying at least 2,000 structures and threatening 15,000 more, according to Cal Fire’s 10 a.m. Friday incident update. Thousands evacuated, many abandoned their vehicles and fleeing on foot as flames surrounded major roadways in the area.

Ghilarducci added that “winds will die down” in the next 24 to 48 hours in California, but are forecast to pick up again Sunday.

“We are literally in a statewide Red Flag Warning,” Ghilarducci said.

Camp Fire in Butte County Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter. Source: National Interagency Fire Center

Cal Fire Director Ken Pimlott said a “very significant, dangerous weather pattern” would continue through the end of the weekend. Pimlott said 40 mph wind started at the outset of the Camp Fire early Thursday.

“From the second it started, it was off to the races,” Pimlott said.

Cal Fire has used aircraft minimally because high winds diminish their effectiveness in dropping retardant, Pimlott explained during Friday morning’s press conference.

Pimlott said six major fires are currently burning in California, with three (Camp, Woolsey and Hill) designated “critical.”

Active investigations are underway on all three fires, “particularly the Camp Fire,” Pimlott said.

Cal Fire had not reported any firefighter fatalities related to containment efforts on the Camp Fire, nor the two burning in Ventura County, as of 10 a.m. Friday.