Camp Fire becomes one of the state’s most deadly and destructive fires

The Camp Fire burning through parts of Northern California quickly nudged its way onto the lists of the state’s most destructive and deadliest blazes in recent years.

The fire in Butte County began covered about 18,000 acres but consumed some 70,000 acres by Friday morning, killing at least five people. Authorities estimate it has already burned through more than 2,000 structures which would make it the fourth most destructive fire in recent history, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The ferocity of the blaze is a reminder of the seemingly more frequent blazes some in California have been warning about.



