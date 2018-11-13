How bad was the Paradise fire? Cal Fire map, photos show house-by-house destruction

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials began surveying properties damaged by the Camp Fire in Butte County. The picture visible from images linked to the map is one of widespread destruction on street after street in the town of 26,000.

Hundreds of properties have already been surveyed but Cal Fire officials said Monday a map published by the agency will be updated as more properties are added to the list.

The assessment appears to be concentrated in Paradise, located in the foothills of Butte County, but the fire hit smaller communities of Magalia and Concow as well.