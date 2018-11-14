Watch Sierra Fire burns close to Rialto, CA homes

Residents of Rialto, California, watched as a small brush fire erupted and quickly grew to cover nearly 150 acres early in the morning on November 13.
By
Up Next
Residents of Rialto, California, watched as a small brush fire erupted and quickly grew to cover nearly 150 acres early in the morning on November 13.
By

Fires

Wind-whipped Sierra Fire burns 150 acres in San Bernardino County

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

November 14, 2018 09:58 AM

A 150-acre fire burning in San Bernardino County has been mostly contained with structure threats mitigated, but not before the wind-driven blaze created a frightening scene Wednesday.

The Sierra Fire, breaking out overnight between Sierra and Locust avenues north of Highway 210 near San Bernardino, required a unified command of Cal Fire, San Bernardino County Fire District and the Rialto Fire Department as crews used three dozers to fight the wind-fueled blaze. At least 26 fire engines responded.

San Bernardino County Fire said in an 8 a.m. update that the fire was holding at 147 acres and was 75 percent contained.

The Sierra Fire did not prompt evacuations. No injuries were reported and no structures destroyed, according to Cal Fire.

Dramatic video footage shared by San Bernardino County Fire and nearby residents show how heavy winds are worsening fire hazards in Southern California.

The San Bernardino County Fire District tweeted this video of firefighters battling the Sierra Fire, which sparked overnight November 13 - November 14. "In #SantaAnaWinds, Dozers can often engage where it’s too dangerous for handcrews," it wrote.

By

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  